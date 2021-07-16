One more hot day, then heavy rain could arrive

NEW YORK — The heat peaked on Friday as temperatures climbed into the lower 90s making it eleventh 90 degree day of the season.

Adding in the high humidity made it feel more like the mid 90s to around 100 in the city and in the surrounding suburbs.

Heading into the weekend, the heat will continue, but a cold front will slowly approach the coast and bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of them could bring torrential downpours and lead to flooding. For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the region from Saturday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

Friday night will be a very warm and muggy night with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid 70s in the city. A few isolated showers may develop well ahead of the cold front, but they will be widely scattered about. Most of the region will end up being dry.

Saturday will start out with hazy sunshine and some patchy fog. While the actual temperature will only top out in the upper 80s during the day, the extremely high humidity will make it feel more like the mid 90s. For that reason, the Heat Advisory was extended for one more day.

The risk of scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, and they may contain a gusty wind along will torrential downpours. The threat of an isolated severe storm should diminish in the early evening hours, however the flood threat will continue overnight. Any one of these downpours will be capable of producing well over an inch of rain in a short period resulting in flash flooding.

Unfortunately, the cold front bringing the showers and storms will be slow to exit the region. That will keep the risk of showers and storms around on Sunday.

While much of the activity will develop in the afternoon, a few storms cannot be ruled out in the morning as well. The good news is that it will be much cooler with temperatures in the lower 80s.

The frontal boundary will weaken heading into next week, but that will also keep the risk of an isolated shower and thunderstorm around through at least Wednesday. The extreme heat will be gone for the time being with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will still be around, but it won’t be as oppressive.