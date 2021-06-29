One more day of heat wave in tri-state area before cooldown

NEW YORK — The blistering heat continues for at least one more day.

Temperatures on Tuesday topped out at around 95 in Central Park, but it reached 102 in Newark. Add in the humidity, it felt like over 100 degrees across the entire region except for coastal sections. Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended for much of New Jersey through Wednesday where it is expected to feel like 103 or higher.

Elsewhere, including the city, a Heat Advisory continues with the heat index climbing past 100 degrees for the second day in a row.

Outside of an isolated shower Tuesday evening, much the night will be dry. It will continue to be a very warm and sticky night as temperatures only drop into the 70s.

On Wednesday, temperatures will likely soar into the mid to upper 90s once again. The heat index will likely approach 100 degrees and higher across a good portion of the region.

Unlike Tuesday, there will be a better shot of some storms in the afternoon well ahead of an approaching frontal boundary. Much of it will be to the north and west where it could be on the severe side with damaging winds possible. Heading into the evening, the storms could approach the city and coastal sections, but they may not be as strong.

For the rest of the week, there will be a tradeoff. Instead of the extreme heat, we will get showers and storms as a cold front arrives and slows down as it approaches the coast. Thursday may start out dry, but showers should develop by the midday period. Due to the rain and cloud cover, it won’t be a hot with temperatures in the mid 80s.

The frontal boundary will slow down several disturbances will track along the front bringing some showers from Thursday night and continue into all of Friday. Some heavy downpours are possible and rainfall amounts could exceed over an inch. Due to the rain, temperatures may stay in the 70s all day long.

Conditions should start to improve during the holiday weekend. An upper-level low may keep the risk some widely scattered showers around on Saturday and the threat could continue into early Sunday. The rest of the July 4th holiday looks good as the low departs and the humidity will drop a bit. Temperatures for both days will be in the mid to upper 70s.