NEW YORK (PIX11) — The unsettled pattern that has been ongoing for the week is coming to a close. Still, the risk of showers is still in the forecast for one more day before things start to improve. High pressure will move in, and winds will turn to the southwest bringing in warm temperatures that we have not seen for over a week.

A few scattered showers will be around Thursday evening, but they should dissipate into the night. However, it will be another chilly one as temperatures drop back into the upper 40s.

Friday will start with some sun, but showers are expected to flare up again in the afternoon. There should be a bit more sun compared to the previous days allowing highs to climb into the lower 60s. Any showers that develop should dissipate in the evening, and we should finally be in the clear from what has been a gloomy stretch.

High pressure will move in and bring in a mostly sunny weekend. Southwesterly winds will leap toward 70 on Saturday, then climb into the lower 70s on Sunday.

The warming trend continues into Monday. Expect partly sunny skies with temperatures topping out into the mid-70s. The forecast models indicate a disturbance that may bring the chance of showers sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. That will cause temperatures to move back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.