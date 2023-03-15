NEW YORK (PIX11) — The chill will be around for one more night as the winds continue to gust from the north. Eventually, the winds will ease and shift to the west bringing in milder temperatures that will last into St. Patrick’s Day.

The winds gradually ease Wednesday night, but it will still be a cold period with overnight lows going down into the low to mid-30s. While the winds lighten up, it will still feel more like the upper 20s overnight.

After a cold start on Thursday, the westerly breeze along sunny conditions will warm things up nicely in the afternoon. Expect temperatures to climb back into the mid-50s.

We warm up further into the upper 50s on St. Patrick’s Day, but clouds will increase courtesy of an approaching cold front. Some showers may develop late at night, but it looks to be on the very light side.

There may be a leftover shower Saturday morning, but things look to clear out during the day. Highs will still be on the mild side, around 50 degrees.

The winds will kick up from the north and cool things down for the latter part of the weekend. Expect temperatures to hold in the lower 40s, but it will be blustery. Winds may gust over 25 mph, making it feel more like 30 during the day.