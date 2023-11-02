NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures on Thursday morning started in the 30s across New York City.

In Central Park, the morning low was 35 degrees, making it the coldest start since March 30th. While the core of the cold is now behind us, it will still be a very chilly night before temperatures gradually recover.

Skies will remain clear on Thursday night. Overnight temperatures will end up trailing down into the upper 30s in the city, while far outlying suburbs to the north end up in the upper 20s.

The winds will shift more westerly on Friday. That will help bring the temperature in the right direction, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies.

A frontal boundary will pass to the north on Saturday, bringing more clouds around during the day. That said, it will be a milder day as temperatures return into the lower 60s.

Expect more of the same for Marathon Sunday. Skies will feature intervals of sun and clouds during the day. High temperatures will likely hold in the low 60s. It is also important to remind you that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning.

The clock will move back an hour at 2 a.m. While it will allow us to take an extra hour of sleep, the sun will set before 5 p.m.

Heading into the next week, there is quite a bit of uncertainty with respect to a frontal boundary that will meander to the north.

Occasionally, a weak wave will ride along it, and it may bring a chance of a shower into the forecast. The best chance at this point will be Tuesday and Wednesday, but confidence is very low this far away.