NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tri-staters were treated to a sight rarely seen this winter on Saturday; snow. The white stuff fell across the region during the morning and early afternoon hours, and although we haven’t seen much of it this season, we were reminded that Old Man Winter is still lurking about.

As far as snow totals went, just about everyone in the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut saw a trace to a quarter of an inch. Meanwhile, parts of Sussex County and the Hudson Valley saw a half-inch to an inch of snow.

In addition, not only did it look like winter in many locations, it felt like it as well. Afternoon highs only managed to reach the upper 20s and low 30s. Central Park clocked in with a high of just 30 degrees, a good 14 degrees below normal, another rarity this winter.

As we make our way into the evening hours, you can expect any lingering snowflakes to move out of the area, and skies to become partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low 30s in and around the city, with 20s likely to the north and west.

Looking ahead, brighter skies and milder temperatures are in store for your Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Our next storm system makes its way into the area Monday afternoon.

The precipitation is likely to start out as snow for most of the area, but a changeover to a wintry mix or rain is possible for the southern half of New Jersey Monday night into Tuesday morning. Look for another chance of rain Wednesday evening.