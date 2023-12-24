NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gray skies and cool conditions were the story around the tri-state area on this Christmas Eve.

Temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s in most locations, although a few spots did hit the 50-degree mark. In Central Park, an afternoon high of 49 degrees was recorded, which is 7 degrees above normal. The day started off with some isolated drizzle and showers in parts of the region, but conditions did dry out by the noon hour.

Expect conditions to stay on the chilly side as we make our way into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s in many locations, and a few 30s are possible in northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

The clouds are likely to stay in place through Christmas morning, but a few peeks of sun are possible later in the day. Afternoon temperatures will be around 50 degrees. Similar conditions will be seen on Tuesday, with a high of 53. Look for another chance of rain on Wednesday.