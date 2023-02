NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a couple of frigid cold days in New York City, the weather and the temperatures are looking up.

Sunday will see likely see intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of late showers south and east of the city. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

The mild temperatures are expected through Tuesday before a few 50-degree days come later in the week.

Most of the week looks dry, but some wet weather is possible late Tuesday and again on Thursday and Friday.