NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front sweeps through late Wednesday night, bringing in a chilly air mass that will make the opening day at Yankee Stadium chilly. The good news is that milder temperatures return quickly, but a storm system will bring rain, making Saturday wet again.

A line of showers will move in late Wednesday night. It may be cold enough for some wet snow for areas well north. The good news is that it will move quickly, so anything that falls will not total much. A gusty breeze from the northwest will develop behind the front causing temperatures to drop into the mid-30s. Adding in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s by daybreak.

Thursday will feature sunshine, but the northwesterly wind makes it cold. In addition to the colder temperatures, that wind will kick around, especially during the first part of the day, making it feel more like the 20s.

For the Yankee home opener, temperatures will climb through the 40s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be more like around the 30s for the first couple of innings, but the breeze should be as the game progresses.

The winds will continue to ease heading into Friday, and that will allow milder temperatures to make a return. Highs will be in the upper 50s, but clouds will increase during the day. Some rain may develop late in the day, ahead of the approaching storm system.

The rain will be on and off between Friday night and for much of Saturday. It will be mild, though, as a gusty southwesterly wind brings temperatures up into the 60s for the weekend’s first half.

The good news is that the storm will depart late on Saturday, allowing for a sunny Sunday. It will be cooler, though, with highs in the lower 50s.