NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another storm system brought copious amounts of rain across the tri -state region late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. As much as 1 inch to 3 inches of rain fell across New York City and most sections in the tri-state region. Coming off the heels of a storm that brought major flooding over a week ago, some of those rivers in New Jersey went over their banks once again. The good news is that the heaviest rain is over and most of the rivers have crested and will fall below flood stage either Thursday night or early on Friday.

While the heaviest rain has shifted offshore, some light showers may still occur on Thursday night. Winds will continue to be on the light side keeping the visibility low at times. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s.

Clouds will remain to be around on Friday as an upper-level system following Thursday morning’s storm will be slow to exit. The risk of a light shower or some drizzle cannot be ruled out. There might be a few breaks of sun around, and that should help bump temperatures back up into the mid 50s.

Through the weekend, cooler air will filter in. There will still be a good deal of clouds around on Saturday and Sunday, but it will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As far as New Year’s Eve goes, there will be a bit of a chill, but it will be manageable with feel-like readings in the lower 30s.

It will be generally dry with partly to mostly sunny skies for the first couple of days in the new year. Highs will stay in the low to mid 40s between Monday and next Thursday.