NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday morning came with another haze-filled sky. However, air quality in New York City remained moderate and safe for most.

Otherwise, Father’s Day features a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 80 in the city and upper 70s and 80s in the suburbs. While most of the region stayed dry today, areas North and East of the city may sometimes see another round of spot showers.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a chance of a passing shower as a weak system moves through the area. The high temperature will be 74 in the city and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday is the official start of the summer season and is expected to be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region. The high will be 73 in the city and the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday gets a sunny start with a chance for afternoon showers and a high near 75 in the city. There are more rain chances on Friday and Saturday, with temps milder in the upper 70s and low 80s.