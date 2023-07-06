NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another hot and humid day in and around the five boroughs as many locations topped the 90-degree mark for the second straight day.

Central Park was one of those areas, officially hitting 90 degrees just after noon. That temperature was five degrees above normal. In addition, the humidity remained high, and some haze developed.

Look for conditions to stay on the muggy side this evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s, and skies will become partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the Hudson Valley.

Another very warm and humid day is expected tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for most, but a few areas south and west of the city could touch 90 again.

The mugginess will likely stay in place for the weekend, but the heat will slowly decrease. An afternoon shower or storm is possible on Saturday, and a steady rain is likely on Sunday.