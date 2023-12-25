NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City was gifted with a clear and mild day on Christmas!

Look for early-morning clouds to give way to a few peeks of sun in some locations later on Monday. The highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect clouds to increase once again tonight. Temperatures will cool off slightly. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A good deal of clouds are likely again on Tuesday, but some areas could see some peeks of sun as well. Highs will be in the low 50s.

The next storm system moves in on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain will be seen throughout the morning and afternoon hours, and some heavier rain is possible towards the evening.

Some lingering showers are likely Thursday morning, but the afternoon looks much drier. It will be slightly milder, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.