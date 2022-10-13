NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent frontal boundary brought heavy rain, gusty winds, and even a few thunderstorms on Thursday. Flood Advisory was posted during the evening rush for the city, and immediate surrounding suburbs as a line of heavier rain moved in from the south.

As the front sweeps across the region, the winds may kick up at times. Therefore, a Wind Advisory has been posted for the East End of Long Island starting at midnight on Thursday night as gusts are expected to approach 50 mph.

The showers will continue into the late evening hours before it tapers off overnight. The rain may sometimes turn heavy, and gusty winds may accompany any heavy downpours that develop. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Rainfall amounts will generally be under an inch for most, but we may see some areas to the north and east see as much as 2 inches of rain.

Skies should quickly clear out early on Friday, and any winds associated with the front should back off. The rest of the day will be pleasant, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s.

Much of the weekend will be very nice. Saturday will feature sunny skies with temperatures approaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Sunday starts with more sunshine, but clouds may filter in late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers on Monday. More importantly, much cooler air will follow behind it. Expect highs to dip from the lower 60s on Monday to the lower 50s by Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in the city by Tuesday night, with some areas just north of the city dipping into the 30s.