NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ends with the potential of heavy downpours. Not everyone will see one, but if one does develop, the rain will come down hard and will have the potential to produce flash flooding. While the extreme heat looks to take a step back this weekend, it will remain to feel very humid and that will act as fuel for additional showers and storms for both days.

The risk of widely scattered downpours will continue through a good portion of Friday evening. While many will not see a much-needed raindrop, a storm could quickly flare up. Not only could these storms produce torrential downpours, but they may also not necessarily move causing the rain to pile up and create a great deal of flooding. Eventually, the threat should diminish by midnight leaving the rest of the night with mainly clear skies. It will remain to be muggy with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Through the weekend, we should see more of the same. The day looks to start out with partly sunny skies, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Adding in the humidity, it will feel more like the 90s. In the afternoon, additional scattered storms may develop and contain torrential downpours once again.

The atmosphere may stabilize a bit by Monday with mainly sunny skies. It will be a hot and very humid day through with highs climbing into the lower 90s. The heat index may end up approaching 100 during the afternoon.

Changes start to move in on Tuesday and Wednesday as a slow-moving frontal boundary brings the risk of scattered showers and storms. It will remain to be hot on Tuesday with temperatures topping out at around 90. The front may slow down and meander to the south on Wednesday keeping the risk of showers around. temperatures should cool down to around 80.

By Thursday, a secondary front will bring the risk of storms, then clear out the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the lower 80s.