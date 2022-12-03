NEW YORK (PIX11) — The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought wet weather to the tri-state area. We started with a few showers during the morning, followed by a steadier rain that developed around noon.

A quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain was seen in most areas. The winds were also an issue, as gusts over 40 mph were seen in some locations.

The bright side to this gray day was that we saw milder-than-normal temperatures. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 58 degrees, which is 10 degrees above average. It was the first time this month that highs were warmer than usual.

Look for conditions to begin drying out this evening. It will remain quite windy, with gusts of over 25 mph possible. Temperatures will drop into the 40s in most areas, and skies will gradually clear.

Expect colder conditions tomorrow and Monday. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid-40s. As of now, the rest of the week is looking unsettled.

We’ll have a chance of rain every day from Tuesday through Friday as a pair of storm systems make their way through the tri-state area. The good news is that temperatures will rise again, topping in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.