NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite the wintry mix across the tri-state today, there was very little in terms of snow accumulation across the city and other boroughs.

The highest snow totals were recorded in areas of Sussex County (7.8″), Sullivan County (7.1″), and Morris County (6.2″), among other counties pointing north and west. Highs hovered in the low to upper 40s, although with wind chills from the north, it felt chillier throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this evening, with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s across the region.

The Winter Weather Advisories have been lifted, but a Coastal Flood Advisory and Statement remain effective through early Sunday morning in New York, the Bronx, Northwest Suffolk, Northern Queens, and Northern Nassau Counties—brief minor flooding in more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s. A secondary storm system is due to arrive as early as late Sunday night through Tuesday, bringing another chance of wintry mix to the area.