NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunshine and blue skies were the leading weather trend this weekend.

Similar to Saturday, Sunday also began on a bright and dry note. However, an increase in clouds arrived during the afternoon hours allowing highs to land in the upper 70s and low 80s in some locations.

A disturbance currently moving from the northwest is due to bring some locations rain through this evening.

Areas west and north of the city could see the showers as early as 6 p.m., otherwise, showers are expected to hold off for the rest of the area until 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The wet weather will stay in place through Monday morning, but the afternoon is looking brighter and drier. Temperatures will remain in the 70s.