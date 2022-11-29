NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent cold front will bring a round of rain that could be on the heavy side at times. As the front moves through, an intensifying area of low pressure will cause gusty winds to develop across much of the region.

Wind Advisories have been posted well north of the city, to the east in Long Island, and for the Jersey Shore as the winds may gust to over 50 mph at times on Wednesday. While the city and interior sections of New Jersey are not under the advisory, it will still be a nasty day with windswept rain.

Through the course of Tuesday night, the clouds will gradually thicken as the cold front approaches. Winds will come from the south keeping temperatures in the lower 40s through the period.

The rain will develop during the morning on Wednesday and the winds will ramp up during the middle part of the day. While the rain could come down hard at times, the front will be a quick-moving system and possibly move out of the region before the evening commute commences.

The issue will be that wind will continue into the evening. So while the rain may be over during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center, the winds will continue to gust around. Despite the rain and wind, it will be a milder day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

While the winds will ease, it will still be a breezy day with a chilly northwesterly wind in place on Thursday. The good news will be that the sun will be out though as temperatures top out in the mid-40s.

Things should calm down by Friday. It will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s

By Saturday, temperatures will warm back up into the mid-50s, but another frontal boundary will bring the chance of rain showers during the latter part of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Once the front passes, cooler air will make a return on Sunday. with highs backing down into the upper 40s.