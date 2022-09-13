NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was stormy early in the morning on Tuesday, the bulk of the day was quiet with the sun breaking through the clouds. In Queens, there were several reports of flash flooding that created road closures on some highways. Basements were flooded out in Whitestone as well and brought back memories of Ida’s remnants from last year. The good news is that the storm is behind us, and it is smooth sailing for the rest of the week as high pressure moves in and settles across the northeastern US.

Any clouds that lingered around during the day will clear out on Tuesday evening. It will remain to be on the humid side through the night as temperatures drop into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will still be on the warm side with temperatures climbing past the 80 degree mark. A dry cold front will pass through and that will bring in the cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Thursday and Friday will feature abundant sunshine through the period. Northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the mid 70s for both days. For Thursday night, temperatures will dip down into the upper 50s in the city. Many outlying suburbs will likely end up going down into the 40s.

For the weekend, it will stay dry, but temperatures will be on the way upward. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the upper 70s. More clouds will move in Sunday, but it will be warmer with temperatures returning into the mid 80s.

In terms of rain, the next chance may move in late on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. That is still several days down the road and the confidence is very low at this time.