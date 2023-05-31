NEW YORK (PIX11) — May ends on a pleasant note. While there was still a haze associated with the wildfires from Nova Scotia, it was still enjoyable as temperatures climbed into the upper 70s on Wednesday.

June looks to start warmly with more sunshine, and things will heat up further by Friday. Unfortunately, the weather takes a big turn just in time for the weekend as a frontal boundary brings some rain into the forecast.

Skies will be generally clear for most of Wednesday night. Temperatures will end up going down into the lower 60s. Toward daybreak, some low clouds will develop along coastal sections, and the visibility may drop-in spots.

Any low clouds and fog will burn off early Thursday morning. The rest of the day will feature mostly sunny skies, and warm wind will help bring temperatures up into the lower 80s in the city. Coastal sections will remain on the cooler side as the breeze off the ocean, keeping temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures warm up further on Friday. Expect highs in the upper 80s, with some inland areas going into the lower 90s. In the afternoon, a few showers well ahead of a frontal boundary from the north could make their way toward the city. Most of it may only affect northern areas before it weakens as they approach the coast.

Saturday will feature a better chance of scattered showers as the front drapes across the region. Despite the risk of storms and a good deal of clouds, highs will be around 70 degrees. Unfortunately, a wave of low pressure may develop along the boundary keeping the risk of a shower on Sunday. A cooler breeze off the ocean will cause temperatures to back down into the 60s.

That same area of low pressure may also end up meandering around the region on Monday. That will keep the rain chance around before it finally starts to head offshore on Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach 70 on Monday, but we should be able to warm back up into the upper 70s by Tuesday.