NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first weekend of November has arrived and Mother Nature is forgetting that it is supposed to get colder. An area of high pressure off shore along with a strong ridge in the jet is allowing for a substantial warm up that will continue through the weekend and into Monday. A few records could be on jeopardy, especially on Marathon Sunday. While the spectators may enjoy the warmth, it may be tough for the runners to cool down while completing all 26.2 miles of the marathon.

Some areas may deal with fog once again during the overnight hours on Friday night. Temperatures will remain to be balmy with lows only dipping to around 60 in the city, while outlying areas go down into the 50s.

Saturday will feature some clouds around, but the prevailing southerly winds will keep the warm temperatures in place. Expect highs to be in the lower 70s in the city. While the record high in Central Park of 78 degrees may be out of reach, some of the reporting stations may tie or surpass theirs.

On Sunday, temperatures for the runners will start out in the low to mid 60s for the runners. Heading into the afternoon, temperatures will soar into the mid 70s, which would likely tie or break the current record of 74 set back in 2015. There will be a good deal of clouds due to an approaching cold front. That front could bring a light shower around late in the day for inland areas. Most of it should diminish as it approaches the coast.

Monday will feature more clouds, but it will start to clear out especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs in the mid 70s.

A secondary cold front passes Monday night and it will finally cool things down on Tuesday. It will still be above normal though with highs around 60 degrees.