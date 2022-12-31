NEW YORK (PIX11) — The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought a round of wet weather to the tri-state area. We started off with a few showers south and east of New York City during the morning hours, but as we moved into the afternoon hours, rain overspread the entire region. The showers remained on the light side however as only about a tenth of an inch of rain fell in most areas.

The bright side to this gray day was that we saw milder-than-normal temperatures. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 55 degrees, which is 14 degrees above average. It was the fourth day in a row in which highs were warmer than normal.

Look for conditions to remain mild and wet Saturday evening. Temperatures will primarily be in the low 50s, although a few 40s will be seen north and west of New York City. The showers will continue as well, but we could see the wet weather begin to taper-off around midnight.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s. Our next storm makes its way into the area Tuesday evening. Showers are likely through Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Look for colder conditions on Friday with a chance of rain and snow.