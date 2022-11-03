NEW YORK (PIX11) — The string of gorgeous weather continues. An area of high pressure settled across the region, and it will stick around into the weekend. An easterly wind did bring the temperature down just a touch, but it was still a comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Heading into the weekend, southwesterly winds will return bringing in a warming trend and we may put a few record highs on jeopardy.

Skies will remain clear across the city as temperatures dip into the mid 50s. Some patchy fog may develop across outlying areas as temperatures dip into the 40s for those spots.

There will be a few high clouds around on Friday. Still, it will be a very mild day as temperatures climb to around 70 degrees.

The warmth continues into marathon weekend as temperatures continue their climb. While skies will be partly cloudy, temperatures on Saturday will make their way into the lower 70s. For the runners, expect temperatures to start out in the lower 60s on Sunday morning. In the afternoon, expect highs to approach the mid 70s. The record high on Sunday is 74 degrees, so we could easily tie or break it.

A frontal boundary approaches from the west, but it is expected to weaken. Still, there could be a risk of a late day shower or two, especially for inland areas. The front should dry up as it crosses through the city.

Monday looks to stay on the warm side with partly sunny skies. Temperatures should then dip into the middle part of next week, but it will stay above normal with highs hovering around 60 through next Thursday.