NEW YORK (PIX11) — After an unsettled first half of the week, the weather is on the upswing as the storm system finally heads further out to sea. High pressure will move in, bringing in the sunshine that has been absent for much of Wednesday, and it will stick around into the weekend. Along coastal sections, the persistent easterly flow along with the astronomical high tide will cause minor tidal flooding. Therefore, a Coastal Flood Advisory was issued for the Jersey Shore for Wednesday evening. It will likely be expanded across the south shore of Long Island during Thursday night’s high tide cycle. Tides will run around a foot or two above normal and cause minor to locally moderate flooding along coastal communities.

Any leftover sprinkles early on Wednesday evening will dissipate quickly, and skies will gradually clear out through the night. Temperatures will end up in the lower 60s in the city, with some spots well north going down into the 50s.

School reopens on Thursday for the students of the New York City public schools, and it looks to be a great day for all. It will feature generally sunny skies, and temperatures will respond nicely, with highs topping out close to around 80 degrees. We should expect more of the same on Friday as well, with highs in the lower 80s

The gorgeous weather continues into the weekend. Skies will remain generally sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday may start to feature a few high clouds, but it will remain dry with highs backing down into the lower 80s.

The next chance of showers may return late in the day on Monday as a storm system approaches. The shower risk increases on Tuesday as the cold front crosses through the region. Temperatures will cool back to around 80 on Monday, then into the upper 70s by Tuesday.