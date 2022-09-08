NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be an exceptional end to the week and a great start to the weekend. On Friday, as high pressure dominates, expect mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday will be a little rinse and repeat of Friday. The only difference is the temperatures might be a tad warmer. Expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid-80s. The humidity will remain on the more comfortable side.

Sunday will start off nice and dry. However, a few disturbances moving towards the area may add more clouds later that afternoon and evening. There is a little threat of some showers as the disturbances get closer late Sunday night. Temperatures should, however, remain in the low 80s.

Thereafter, Monday-Wednesday, the disturbance is slow to move, so expect a slight chance of showers at any given time. Again, temperatures are forecasted to remain around the 80-degree mark.