NEW YORK (PIX11) — Single-digit low temperatures and arctic-like wind chills made Saturday the second coldest day of the winter in New York City. Most of the tri-state area began the day with temperatures between -5 and 5 degrees, breaking a number of records in the process. LaGuardia and Newark dropped to 5 degrees, and JFK dropped to 4 degrees, setting new record low temperatures for today’s date.

However, the most impressive number we found was in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where temperatures dropped to -4, breaking the old record of 5 set back in 1955. And if the temperatures weren’t bad enough, gusty winds of over 35 mph made it feel like 10 to 25 degrees below zero.

Fortunately, with winds shifting from the northwest to the southwest during the afternoon, temperatures began rising into the teens and 20s. That will continue to be the case this evening as temperatures make their way into the mid and upper 20s. A few areas north and west of the city could remain in the teens. Skies will become partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, you can expect the temperature rebound to continue as we move into the upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s tomorrow through Tuesday, and a few 50s are likely during the second half of the week. Most of the week looks dry, but some wet weather is possible on Thursday.