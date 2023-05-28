NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure is continuing to protect the region from any rain or clouds, allowing temperatures to rise. It will reach 82 degrees in the city today as southerly winds pull warm air into the area.

Memorial Day is looking to be a magnificent one as that high-pressure system forces the rain and clouds to the south, away from New York. Temperatures will hit the low 80s, topping off at 80 for the city. Other areas may see a degree or two higher, but none will touch previously set records.

The upcoming week will be bright and beautiful. Temperatures will be pleasant, aside from the end of the week, when summer heat will settle in. Both Thursday and Friday are aiming for 90 degrees in the city, aided by southwesterly winds pushing hot, dry air into the state.