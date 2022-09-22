NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the passage of a cold front, much cooler air moves in just as autumn officially begins after 9 p.m. on Thursday evening. Contributing to the cooldown is also the wind, gusting toward 30 mph and making it feel a little chillier.

Off the coast, Bermuda will feel the effects of Hurricane Fiona. While it will not be a direct hit to the island, the storm is so big that it will deal with hurricane-force winds, flooding and heavy rain late Thursday night and into Friday morning. While the storm will remain well offshore, it will still bring high surf and create dangerous rip currents and beach erosion for us on Friday.

The showers associated with the cold front moved off the coast on Thursday afternoon. Skies are in the process of clearing out Thursday night and temperatures will take a tumble down to around 50 degrees. The rest of the region will end up in the 40s, with a few outlying spots possibly bottoming out in the upper 30s.

Friday will be a windy and cool day. Despite ample sunshine, the northerly gusts of 30 mph will keep temperatures in the lower 60s during the day. Many spots will likely stay in the 50s during the afternoon.

The temperatures start to recover during the weekend as the area of high pressure tracks to the south of the region. Temperatures will climb toward 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Sunday starts out fine, but a warm front could bring showers during the latter part of the day. The warm front will also help bring temperatures back up into the mid to upper 70s.

There may still be a few lingering showers on Monday as the trailing cold front passes. Temperatures may top out in the 70s before the winds shift northwesterly and cool things down through the middle part of next week.