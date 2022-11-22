NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s eight-day streak of below-normal highs finally ended on Tuesday as temperatures made their way into the lower 50s across the area. The winds were held in check as well, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead.

Conditions will cool down a bit as we move into the evening hours, but it won’t be as chilly as it has been recently. Most areas will see temperatures in the low to mid-40s, while a few locations north and west of the city will drop into the 30s. Finally, the skies will become mostly clear.

Look for seasonable conditions to remain in place through the weekend. Temperatures will primarily be in the low 50s. We’ll stay dry for tomorrow and Thanksgiving, but a few showers are possible Friday afternoon. Saturday looks fine, but another round of raindrops is likely on Sunday.