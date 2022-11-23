NEW YORK (PIX11) — The temperature rebound continued on Wednesday as afternoon highs topped-out in the mid and upper 50s across the five boroughs. The winds were kept at bay, and sunshine was plentiful, allowing tri-staters to shed a few of the layers that were piled on in recent days. As a result, Central Park officially reached 55 degrees, which was four degrees above normal.

Look for conditions to cool down as we make our way into the evening hours. Most temperatures will drop into the low and mid-40s, while a few 30s are possible north and west of the city. The skies will become mostly clear.

Those seasonable conditions will remain in place through the weekend and early next week. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the low 50s, and some of you could even see a 60 on Sunday. We’ll stay dry for Thanksgiving, but a few showers are possible Friday afternoon. Saturday looks fine, but another round of raindrops is likely on Sunday.