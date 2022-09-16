NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a cool start to Friday as temperatures started out in the 50s. The last time we saw temperatures that low was back in June. Moving into the weekend, we are seeing a warm spell developing that will continue into next week. The next few days will feature plenty of sunshine, but there could be a few showers in the forecast starting early next week.

Skies will remain generally clear Friday night as high pressure slides across the region. A light breeze will keep temperatures in the lower 60s overnight.

Saturday will feature a few patchy clouds around, otherwise it’ll be a warmer day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s in the city.

For the Giants home opener on Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies and it’ll be quite warm. Southwesterly winds will bring temperatures into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Some interior sections in New Jersey could end up climbing close to 90 degrees.

Heading into next week clouds will be on the increase on Monday. It will also be quite humid as temperatures climb into the upper 80s again. Late in the day, there could be a chance of a few showers from an approaching cold front.

There could still be a few leftover showers around early on Tuesday, but skies will start to clear out during the day and sunshine will return. Temperatures will back down a touch with highs approaching the mid 80s.

Temperatures cool down further on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Autumn begins on Thursday and it may start out with a bang. A cold front could bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. It will stay on the warm side with highs in the mid 80s. Once the front passes, temperatures will finally cool down significantly into the lower 70s by next Friday.