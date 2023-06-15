NEW YORK (PIX11) – The see-saw weather continues Thursday, but this time it’s on the upswing.

Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure dominates across the tri-state region. High temperatures will top out around 80 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler as winds will shift to the north bringing cooler air in from Canada. The high will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be around 78 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers mainly south of New York City. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the mid-70s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move toward the area from the south. The high will be in the low 70s.