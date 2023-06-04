NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday’s highs looked very similar to Saturday’s in New York City. Most of the tri-state saw a mix of sun and clouds, which allowed temps to increase to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Cloud cover and breezy conditions will persist for the bulk of evening hours. Lows are expected to be near 51 degrees in the city and mid-40s to low 50s in the suburbs. Likely to see some clearing tonight, with North winds decreasing to about 5-10mph.

New Yorkers can look forward to a sunny start on Monday but an increase of clouds during the afternoon hours. High temps will be in the 70s for most. There’s a slight chance that some of the area, especially Point North, will see wet weather overnight Monday, mainly after 2 a.m. Otherwise, expect a low in the 60s, with a northwest wind moving at about 5-10 mph under partly cloudy skies.

As Tuesday arrives, so does the anticipated unsettled weather pattern. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs are also likely to warm up to the upper 70s, with partly sunny skies. The wet weather trend is likely to bring chances of rain through Thursday, with spot showers lingering into Friday.