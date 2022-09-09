NEW YORK (PIX11) — The start of the weekend begins on a sunny note. On Saturday, expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures a bit warmer than Friday and the humidity on the comfortable side. Region-wide temperatures will be hovering around the mid-80s.

Sunday should start dry. However, a few disturbances heading in our direction will allow clouds to thicken quickly throughout the day. There is a threat of some showers, mainly Sunday evening, as the disturbances get closer late Sunday night. The temperatures should, however, remain in the low 80s.

Thereafter, Monday through at least Tuesday, the disturbance is slow to move, so expect a chance of showers at any given time. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder as the air destabilizes. With that in mind, we risk a few areas receiving locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding.

On the flip side, rain is still needed as much of the area continues to suffer from a moderate to severe drought. Temperatures are forecasted to remain around the 80-degree mark with a slight increase in humidity.

The remainder of the week looks fairly seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds.