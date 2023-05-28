NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bright and dry conditions were again the story on Sunday as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the five boroughs.

Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 79 degrees, 5 degrees above normal. In addition, humidity levels remained low as a triple-barreled high-pressure system stayed parked over the area.

Look for conditions to cool down as we enter the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 60s in most areas, and a few 50s are possible north and west of the city. The skies will be mostly clear.

Expect the sunshine and low humidity to stay in place for tomorrow, Memorial Day. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-70s to low 80s in the five boroughs, northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

Temps will be a few degrees cooler in Connecticut (low to mid-70s), and some coastal locations may not get out of the 60s. As far as southern New Jersey is concerned, an increase in cloud cover and a few showers could be seen if a coastal system pushes further north.