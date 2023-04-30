NEW YORK (PIX11) — Storms have pummelled the New York City area this weekend and continued on Sunday, bringing blustery winds and fog.

Some of the tri-state areas saw flooding. Citizen App video shows streets in Queens and Brooklyn flooded as cars tried to move through the water-filled streets. Along with flooding, some residents of Hudson County, N.J. experienced power outages, officials said power was restored around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Much of the tri-state area will see temperatures in the high 50s later in the day on Monday. The thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 30 mph will continue into early Monday morning.

Afternoon showers and a high of 61 are expected Monday. It will be rainy, with temperatures in the 50s from Tuesday through Thursday before the sun returns on Friday.