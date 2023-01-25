NEW YORK (PIX11) — A complex storm system arrived on Wednesday. While it was cold enough at the start to see a bit of snow in the city, it did not stick onto the ground. Therefore, it is day 332 since the city has seen any measurable snow, which ties the current record initially set during the winter of 1972-1973.

While the snow has shifted to the north, the rain has continued across the city, and it will be heavy at times through the evening hours on Wednesday. The winds will also kick up as well. Therefore, a Wind Advisory continues for Long Island and the Jersey Shore, where gusts of 50 mph will be possible. The winds will be coming from the south, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 40s overnight.

That gusty wind will also cause minor to moderate coastal flooding during the high tide cycle during the overnight hours. Expect tides to end up running 1 to 2 ½ ft above normal.

The rain should be over by daybreak on Thursday, but the winds will continue to be a player. While not as strong, the winds will shift to the northwest, bringing temperatures down and hovering around the lower 40s. The winds will continue to be gusty into the night allowing temperatures to dip into the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

The weekend looks decent for the most part. Temperatures will bump back up into the upper 40s during the day under a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will start with sunshine, but a weak system could bring the chance of some showers late. It will still be mild, with highs near 50 degrees.