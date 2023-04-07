NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday did not see much sun as overcast clouds blanketed the city. As a result, temperatures reached the mid-50s. Humidity was scarily low, and with some wind power, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the city and neighboring regions. A Red Fire Warning means that any fire that has started will spread rapidly due to high winds and low humidity.

Clouds will continue to blanket the city on Saturday, but the sun will break through just enough to give us some blue skies. These clouds will keep the city cooler, heating up on Sunday as these clouds dissipate. As a result, temperatures will nearly reach 60 degrees on Easter.

Clear skies will start out the new week. Temperatures will skyrocket to almost 70 degrees on Tuesday and will not stop there. Conditions will allow for a summer-like tease, reaching the 80s by Thursday. Some scattered clouds may be found on Wednesday and Friday but will not restrict the sun’s heat.