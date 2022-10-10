NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week starts on a tranquil note as high pressure keeps the region dry through at least Wednesday. A potent cold front will bring the risk of showers and storms as early as Thursday afternoon and could linger into Friday morning. Cooler air then gradually moves in for the weekend and into next week.

A few high clouds moved through early Monday evening as a frontal boundary slid to the north. The rest of the night will be clear with temperatures dipping down toward 50 degrees. Well north, a Frost Advisory has been issued for the Catskills as temperatures in that region may dip into the mid 30s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and winds will start to shift more southwesterly around the area of high pressure. That will help bring temperatures up to around 70. By Wednesday, we will start to see some high clouds well ahead of the approaching cold front. Still, we may see temperatures hover around 70 degrees as well.

Any sunshine, will gradually fade away on Thursday. The approaching cold front will bring the risk of showers in the afternoon and it could linger into the night. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side and the risk of thunderstorms will be on the table. While it is still early, there are indications that we may see rainfall amounts exceed 1 inch and we may see some localized flooding as a result of the heavy downpours.

There could be a few leftover showers on Friday morning, otherwise, skies will clear out. There will likely be a gusty wind developing behind the cold front and keeping temperatures in the 60s during the day.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine. The winds should ease by then with temperatures in the mid 60s. For Sunday, a weak disturbance looks to bring some clouds around along with the risk of a few light showers around. Expect highs to stay in the mid 60s.