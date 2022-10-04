NEW YORK (PIX11) — The raw and rainy stretch continues across the tri-state region. An area of low pressure has been meandering right off the coastline since Sunday bringing periods of rain. Just for Tuesday alone, the city and surrounding area got as much of 1 to 2 inches of rain, which much of it fell during the morning hours. While the storm is still off the coast, it is starting to unwind and will slowly drift to the east. The risk of showers will continue on Wednesday, but the rain amounts will be lighter.

Showers will remain more on the intermittent side through much of Tuesday night. Expect the winds to still be on the breezy side and that will make it feel very raw with temperatures hovering in the 50s all night long.

Wednesday will feature cloudy skies and a few more showers around. There could be a steady round of rain, but it will be on the light side. Eventually the rain threat eases late in the day and the clouds may start to thin out. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 60s.

The sun finally returns on Thursday as high pressure drifts over the region. There may still be a northerly wind around, but the sun will help warm temperatures up into the lower 70s. Expect more of the same on Friday as well with highs in the lower 70s. Late in a day, a cold front could bring a shower around, but more importantly, it will cool temperatures down for the weekend.

The holiday weekend will feature a good deal of sunshine throughout, but there will be a brisk north wind bringing temperatures down once again. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the lower 60s and overnight lows will likely be in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, temperatures may moderate into the mid 60s.