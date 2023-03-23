NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday was a raw and damp day as a warm front brought showers at times to the tri-state region. While the evening rush went without a raindrop, more showers will be around Thursday night as a cold front passes through. On Saturday, a developing coastal storm will bring some rain around, but it will not get its act together until it passes off the coast of New England.

Thursday night will feature some showers during the latter part of the evening and during the overnight hours as a trailing cold front crosses through. Temperatures will end up holding up at around the upper 40s.

The front will shift to the south and east but will slow down and turn nearly stationary on Friday morning. That will keep a good deal of clouds around during the day. To the south, there may even be a few showers around during the morning.

An area of high pressure will try to allow skies to brighten or partially clear out for areas to the north of the city. Then, we’ll see if the sun breaks through the clouds for the city itself during the latter part of the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

A coastal storm will slowly develop on Saturday. While it will not be a strong system, it will still bring periods of rain during the day. At the onset, there could be a brief wintry mix in the morning, but it will be primarily a rain event for all. The winds will come from the northeast keeping temperatures in the 40s for much of the day. Rainfall amounts will be on the light side, with most getting around .50 inches.

The storm will be quick to exit, allowing for a pleasant Sunday. In addition, the March sunshine will help bring the temperature back up into the lower 60s.

For next week, the forecast models are indicating a storm system that may bring some rain around sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.

For now, the uncertainty remains very high due to a lack of consensus on the timing and intensity of the system. Temperatures through the early part of the week will stay in the low to mid-50s.