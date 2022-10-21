NEW YORK (PIX11) — The gorgeous stretch continues as we head into the weekend. For Sunday through, it is highly questionable as an area of low pressure makes its way north from the Bahamas. The forecast models are having a hard time getting a handle on the system and there continues to be a lack of consensus on how it may affect the latter half of the weekend.

Skies will remain generally clear Friday night. A southwesterly wind will limit temperatures down to around 50 degrees in the city. Only a few outlying spots may end up dropping into the 30s.

Saturday will be downright gorgeous. Expect sunny skies for much of the day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s. A few clouds may roll in during the later afternoon hours.

As far as Sunday goes, expect a good deal of clouds. Depending on how far north the accompanying warm front goes, we may see the chance of showers develop during the day. The forecast models have started to hint that the steadiest rain will stay well east and way may just end up with some patchy drizzle or so. For now, we will just have to watch for the potential of light showers that may linger into the night. Regardless of whether it is a damp day or not, an easterly flow will bring the temperatures down into the lower 60s during the day.

The area of low pressure will diminish to the south, however it may still bring the risk for some showers into the early part of next week. While we expect it to be dry for much of the period, there could still be a shower from time to time. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s between Monday and Wednesday.

A frontal boundary may move in by late Wednesday and that could settle things down by Thursday.