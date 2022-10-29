NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably cool day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 58 degrees, just two degrees below normal. There was plenty of sun overhead, but winds out of the northeast didn’t make it feel very warm out there. In fact, it got so cold early this morning north and west of the city (20s and 30s) that frost developed in many locations.

Look for conditions to remain on the chilly side as we make our way into the evening hours. Skies will become mostly clear, and temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees. Areas north and west will be noticeably colder, and frost is likely to form again tonight.

After another chilly start Sunday morning, temperatures will rise to seasonable levels once again. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see more sunshine as well, but an increase in clouds is possible later in the day.

As far as Halloween is concerned, you might need to bring along an umbrella when going trick-or-treating. A low pressure storm system could dampen the festivities. Of course, anything can change with this storm system though, so be sure to tune in at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday morning for updates.