NEW YORK (PIX11) — The month of April looks, to begin with, the chance of severe weather across the region. A potent storm system is bringing a major severe weather outbreak in central portions of the country, including numerous tornadoes on Friday, and it will continue into the night. That same storm will make its way toward the east coast bringing the chance of severe storms as well, although it will be a far cry from what it has been doing.

Friday evening looks to remain dry across the city and points south. There has been some rain that has been ongoing during the day in northern areas, but it has tapered off.

Overnight, a steady round of rain will develop across the region and continue through at least Saturday morning. Winds will shift to the south allowing temperatures to rise during the overnight hours of Friday night and into Saturday. We may see the sun break through the clouds on Saturday afternoon, which will bump temperatures to 70 degrees.

There will be a big price to pay with the very mild conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up late in the afternoon and could be severe. While the main threat from these storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, there could be some hail and a risk of an isolated tornado.

Once the storms pass, conditions will improve quickly late Saturday night, with skies clearing out.

Sunday will be sunny, but there will be a brisk northerly wind in place, especially during the morning hours. As a result, temperatures will cool back down into the lower 50s during the day.

Milder temperatures will quickly return on Monday as high pressure settles in. Winds will shift to the southwest, and that will help bring highs back up into the lower 60s.