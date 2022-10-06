NEW YORK (PIX11) — After dealing with a coastal storm bringing in periods of rain and chilly temperatures for the first couple of days of October, the sun finally returned! Temperatures responded very nicely with highs topping out in the 70s across the region and it felt great. We will have another warm day, but a cold front will bring back the chilly temperatures into the weekend.

Skies will feature a few high clouds for Thursday night. That cloud cover will keep temperatures at around 60 degrees in the city. Some spots well north could end up dipping into the upper 40s.

Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine for much of the day. We will see highs climbing back into the mid 70s during the day. Late in the day a cold front will approach the region. While there may be a passing stray shower, it should stay dry for most. More importantly, it will usher in much cooler air by Saturday morning.

Early morning temperatures on Saturday will likely be in the 40 for much of the region. Despite ample sunshine, a brisk northerly wind should keep temperatures in the 50s for the city in the afternoon. The winds will then calm down and it will cool down substantially for areas to the north and west of the city. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s in the city, while inland spots will likely dip further into the 30s. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings may have to be issued.

By Sunday, we may see temperatures recover into the lower 60s as the winds shift a bit more westerly. Monday may feature some clouds as a frontal boundary approaches from the north. Expect temperatures to moderate somewhat into the mid 60s.