NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be a split look. The first half features a developing system that will make it a gloomy day with periods of rain and breezy conditions. The good news is that Sunday will be much better with the sun returning along with milder temperatures.

It will remain dry for much of Friday night. Skies have partially cleared out across northern areas during the day, but the clouds will return as nearly stationary front tracks back to the north. Overnight temperatures will hold in the lower 40s

A few rain showers may develop early on Saturday morning. Some of it may come briefly in the form of sleet or wet snow for northern areas, but it will changeover to rain quickly as temperatures climb above freezing. During the day, we will see periods of rain along with a chilly easterly wind in place. Temperatures will more or less hover in the low to mid-40s for much of the day. At night, a cold front may bring a brief downpour or even a rumble of thunder before everything settles down.

The storm will be quick to exit, allowing for a pleasant Sunday. There might be a cool breeze and some clouds at first in the morning, and the sun will help warm temperatures back up toward 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Monday starts dry with partly sunny skies. A weak wave will bring the chance of showers by Monday night. Expect highs to be in the mid-50s.

While Tuesday looks fine, another storm system will bring the chance of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures for both days look to stay in the lower 50s.