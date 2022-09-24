NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Sunday, the clouds will thicken rather quickly, but it should remain dry with the bulk of the showers/t-storms expecting to arrive Sunday evening. Come evening; there could even be a rumble or two of thunder as a result of some instability.

With that in mind, we run the risk of a few areas receiving locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding. On the flip side, rain is still needed as much of the area continues to suffer from a moderate to severe drought. The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.

Thereafter, Monday through at least Thursday looks to remain dry with temperatures just at or below seasonable temperatures.

It isn’t until later next week (into the weekend) that we’ll be monitoring the potential remnants of Ian and how they will directly or indirectly affect us. However, it is too early to tell how big of an impact it will have on the Tri-state.

More details and fine-tuning throughout the next few days will better understand how it will affect us.