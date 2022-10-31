NEW YORK (PIX11) — While much of Halloween was pleasant and dry, some light rain will move in late at night when most of the trick-or-treating is over with. As we flip the page into November, there may still be a lingering shower early on Tuesday, but the next few days will be quiet and on the mild side.

Some light showers may pass through during the early evening hours of Halloween. Steadier light rain will develop late in the evening and continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

There may still be a lingering shower on Tuesday morning. Through the course of the day, skies will be slow to clear as the system drift outs to sea. Expect highs to be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies throughout. A southerly wind will help bring temperatures closer to 70 during the afternoon. A frontal boundary to the north may bring a few clouds around late, but we should stay dry.

The front will dip to the south bringing down the temperatures by a touch on Thursday. Still, it will be a pleasant sunny day with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

It will remain to be tranquil on Friday. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Heading into Marathon Weekend, temperatures will continue to be on the mild side under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb further to around 70 degrees on both days. For the runners, the starting temperature in the morning may be on the balmy side with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning. We set the clocks back an hour at 2 am allowing for an extra hour of sleep, but the sun will set before 5 p.m. in the afternoon.