NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the start of the week was active with showers and storms that caused flooding for parts of the region, the latter half will be tranquil. An area of high pressure is on the way from the north, bringing in a cooler and sunny pair of days. Through the weekend, temperatures will be on the climb, but it will remain to be dry.

A dry cold front will make its way through the region Wednesday night and bring down the humidity and temperatures for the rest of the week. Skies will remain clear through the night, with lows near 60 degrees in the city. The rest of the region will see overnight lows in the 40s.

Thursday and Friday will feature nothing but sunshine. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the mid-70s on Thursday. As the winds lighten Thursday night, temperatures will tumble down into the mid-50s in the city. Many surrounding suburbs will end up in the 40s, with a few spots dropping into the upper 30s.

Friday will feature more sunshine as the high moves right over the city. Temperatures will moderate back up into the upper 70s during the afternoon.

As the high shifts off the coast, southerly winds will develop, and temperatures will warm up through the weekend. Expect highs to return into the lower 80s on Saturday, then into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

Monday looks to be dry as well, but frontal boundary will come in from the north and back temperatures down into the lower 80s. While the threat looks very low this far out, there could be the risk of showers by Tuesday.